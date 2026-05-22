Commentary: The football world will watch EPL’s streaming service debut in Singapore

LONDON: From August, how Singapore football fans watch the English Premier League will have repercussions for the whole of football and, perhaps, the wider sporting world.

The Premier League will debut its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Premier League +, in Singapore. The new service will be available for the 2026 to 2027 season, which kicks off on Aug 22.

Selling rights to its games to broadcasters has enabled the Premier League to become the most popular and lucrative domestic football league in the world.

It is the only major league which collects more revenue from overseas broadcasting rights – an estimated £2.1 billion per season (US$2.8 billion) – than from its domestic broadcasters, at £1.7 billion.

There have been signs in recent years, however, that the market is slowing down. This has led to speculation as to what England’s top tier would do in response.

The English Premier League’s move toward its own streaming platform is part of a broader shift in entertainment, following the path blazed by services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and the US sports leagues’ streaming apps.