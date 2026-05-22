Commentary: The football world will watch EPL’s streaming service debut in Singapore
Singapore is prime testing ground for the English Premier League’s new streaming platform, says football writer John Duerden.
LONDON: From August, how Singapore football fans watch the English Premier League will have repercussions for the whole of football and, perhaps, the wider sporting world.
The Premier League will debut its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Premier League +, in Singapore. The new service will be available for the 2026 to 2027 season, which kicks off on Aug 22.
Selling rights to its games to broadcasters has enabled the Premier League to become the most popular and lucrative domestic football league in the world.
It is the only major league which collects more revenue from overseas broadcasting rights – an estimated £2.1 billion per season (US$2.8 billion) – than from its domestic broadcasters, at £1.7 billion.
There have been signs in recent years, however, that the market is slowing down. This has led to speculation as to what England’s top tier would do in response.
The English Premier League’s move toward its own streaming platform is part of a broader shift in entertainment, following the path blazed by services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and the US sports leagues’ streaming apps.
COSTS AND BENEFITS
By going directly to fans, the Premier League can better understand its audience and monetise engagement through targeted advertising. Removing intermediaries like traditional broadcasters could reduce costs and potentially lead to lower prices for consumers, though some observers caution that initial discounts may be temporary.
Still, there are risks of venturing into the streaming industry. Customers may not be prepared to pay for another service and, by definition, the Premier League is limited in what it can provide.
It is striking but unsurprising that Singapore has been chosen, as it is an ideal testing ground for new digital sports ventures. The country combines a compact but affluent population with a high level of technological sophistication and a deep cultural connection to English football.
Fans there are already familiar with pay TV and streaming apps, making the shift to a dedicated platform relatively seamless. The market’s size, reliable anti-piracy framework – a priority for the league – and willingness to pay for quality sports content make it a natural choice for businesses looking to trial new models of broadcasting and fan engagement.
On May 19, the league announced pricing details of Premier League +. There are three options: a 24-hour pass priced at S$16 (US$12.50), a monthly pass at S$44 and an annual pass at S$399. Subscribers will have access to all 380 games.
Currently, fans in Singapore subscribe to telco operator Starhub for access to Premier League content. The monthly, contract-free plan for new customers costs S$40.74. Premier League + will be integrated within the StarHub platform upon its launch, and StarHub customers will be able to access it with their existing subscriptions.
The Premier League + subscription tiers offer fans more flexibility to watch matches of their choosing, following in the footsteps of other sports streaming services. For instance, America’s NBA offers tiered subscription plans that range from audio-only broadcasts to premium, ad-free streaming.
POSSIBLE EXPANSION
If those prices prove to be attractive to local fans, then the league could move into more markets. The Premier League said it will see how the streaming service might be replicated all around the world.
Yet even if the test is successful, taking the plan elsewhere may not be simple. Broadcasters often pay above-market prices for football games as they are central to their lineup.
For example, Sky Sports in the UK has made football a key part of its business model ever since the Premier League was born in 1992. Without live football, the company may struggle to stay competitive and consequently is aggressive in its bidding to deter rivals from getting the majority of the rights.
Therefore, it may not be desirable or affordable for the Premier League to end such deals. It could be, however, that having the option to go direct to customers can be useful leverage for the league in future negotiations with broadcasters around the world.
France’s Ligue 1 launched its own streaming service in August 2025 after its deal with sports broadcaster DAZN collapsed. It remains to be seen if other major European leagues will follow.
One thing for sure, however, is that the sporting world will be observing how Singapore watches English football next season.
John Duerden has been writing about Asian football for over 25 years.