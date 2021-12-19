Commentary: Our festive shopping will cost us far more than our holiday bills

ST CATHERINES, Canada: As extreme weather events in Canada and around the world are linked to human-made climate change, there is one story that continues to be left out: The connection between climate change and the products we purchase.

Recent research shows that across a product’s life cycle — from raw material extraction through manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal — the total embedded carbon emissions are 6.3 times the product’s weight.

Interestingly, it is the product’s supply chain, or what we do not see related to making and distributing products, that is especially carbon intensive.

In the context of human history, the changes to our relationship with the material world have happened in the blink of an eye. Our ancestors lived in direct connection with the land that physically and spiritually sustained them.

Only in very recent human history have so many of us lived our lives at such a great distance from that which sustains us. Today, unchecked consumerism is helping drive a changing climate that is very much affecting all people.

STORIES TO BUY MORE STUFF

Since the Industrial Revolution introduced mass production, companies have devoted tremendous quantities of time and money to educating people about the value of the ever-increasing quantities of stuff for sale.

They have told us what to covet, what our stuff says about who we are or our status in the world and why we need to buy even more.

As marketing consultant Victor Lebow wrote in the Journal of Retailing in 1955, “We need things consumed, burned up, worn out, replaced and discarded at an ever-increasing pace.”