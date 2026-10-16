Commentary: This is an era of Davids, not Goliaths

Last month, America (population of 343 million) signed a deal with Denmark (6 million) over Greenland (57,000) that was nowhere near as one-sided as President Donald Trump had sought, on threat of annexation. Another president might have got the same terms with one-tenth of the fuss.

During the pandemic, Australia called for a world inquiry into the source of COVID-19. China took this as a pointed finger and retaliated with tariffs and the like. Australia, whose population is smaller than that of metropolitan Chongqing, did not fold. It did not so much as let Huawei into its 5G network as an olive branch. In the end, the relationship stabilised, with sectoral but not existential harm done to the Australian economy. For decades to come, the episode will be pored over among middle powers for moral encouragement and tactical clues.

BEHIND THE AGONIES OF GOLIATH

What explains the agonies of Goliath? How is it that apparent titans so often fail to get their way? For one thing, almost all actors, however small, have leverage of some kind.

If it isn’t control of a strait, it might be an indispensable business (the Netherlands has ASML) or even just specialised knowledge. Years of fighting have given Ukraine a technical expertise that it trades for support from other countries. The intellectual problem with “might is right” is that “might” is defined too narrowly. It is taken to mean raw scale: of armaments, of GDP, of population. If that were enough, the world would not look as it does at present.

What’s more, a lot of hard power is in practice unusable, as the moral blowback would be too great. Had Trump resorted to force against Greenland, the US would never have lived it down. In what sense, then, can the option truly be said to have existed? Even Vladimir Putin took four years to use some of the brute methods now on show in Ukraine. China might have pressured Australia harder, but at an unacceptable cost in regional trust. The moral benefit of the doubt is seldom with the larger party and so, unless it is willing to discount all that, a great deal of its power is essentially notional. Saudi Arabia is armed to the teeth, and not.