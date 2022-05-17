Commentary: Realpolitik, not purism, needed about fossil fuels and ESG investing

LONDON: Mark Carney straddles two horses these days — as a climate change purist, via his role as United Nations climate envoy, and as a climate change pragmatist, in his role as “head of transition investing” at Brookfield, the vast private capital group that is one of the world’s biggest oil and gas infrastructure investors.

Last week he appeared to be riding the purist steed. Addressing the Net Zero Delivery Summit in London, the former Bank of England governor told the great and good of the green revolution they should not use the market tumult caused by the Ukraine war to delay decarbonisation commitments. “The climate doesn’t care why emissions happen, only how much occur,” he said. “We need to speed up, not slow down.”

Midway through his speech, though, Carney acknowledged his inner realpolitiker to argue that further investment in fossil fuels would be necessary to ensure “a smooth transition”.

CLIMATE CHANGE PURISM OR PRAGMATISM?

Realpolitik is fashionable stuff. BlackRock has spent the past few years trying to convince sceptics that its push into ESG investing is really underpinned by an agenda that supports genuine environmental, social and governance improvements, rather than vacuous public relations. Chief executive Larry Fink has been a vocal campaigner for climate risk to be taken more seriously by investors.

But the world’s biggest asset manager initially struggled to match action and rhetoric, rarely voting in favour of pro-climate or social shareholder proposals. That changed in 2021, when it backed 81 out of 172 votes. Last week, it backslid, though, arguing that environmental and social proposals were getting so “prescriptive” and “constraining” that it wouldn’t be able to support as many.