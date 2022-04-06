Commentary: Is ESG a mere marketing tool to attract investors who want to do good?

LONDON: Would-be ethical investors today have the same problem as Mookie, a New York pizza delivery man, the protagonist of Spike Lee's 1989 movie, Do The Right Thing. They want to do the right thing. But it is often hard knowing what that is. When Mookie smashes his employer’s window during protests against police brutality, it is a conflicted choice. So is disinvesting from hydrocarbons.

Brisk demand has nevertheless channelled US$3.2 trillion into equity funds that claim to have environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, according to Reuters.

Scale, rightly, invites tough scrutiny. Trenchant critics of ESG investment include Tariq Fancy, a former BlackRock sustainability boss, Aswath Damodaran, New York University’s valuations wizard, and Robert Armstrong, lead writer of the Financial Times’ punchy Unhedged newsletter.

Many criticisms of ESG are justified. But I have yet to see a convincing argument against ethics as a factor in investment decision-making. The problem is how ethical investment is playing out in practical terms.

The ESG movement is riddled with category errors. Criticisms of ESG are not themselves immune from that drawback.