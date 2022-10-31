Commentary: Even with energy prices set to soar, buying oil and gas stocks isn’t the best idea

SINGAPORE: As the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions persist, oil and gas prices have soared, creating huge windfalls for fossil fuel producers – and investors who entered the market at the right time.

Net income is set to double to US$4 trillion (S$6 trillion) for oil and gas companies in 2022. With Western economies shunning Russian oil, along with others facing unprecedentedly hot temperatures this summer, some countries have fallen back on coal to meet energy demand.

These pressures will not let up, especially when winter hits the northern hemisphere. Investors expect that energy prices will stay high or possibly rise over the coming months.

Yet the need to decarbonise energy is still as imperative as ever, as will no doubt be discussed at COP27, the upcoming UN climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. ESG (Environmental, social and governance) investing is crucial in financing this transition.

But according to Refinitiv data, ESG funds saw their largest outflow of cash since March 2020 this September; a reversal of the surge of responsible investing that began during the pandemic.

Is there a case to be made for ESG investing amid sky-high fuel prices? Wouldn’t an investor looking to maximise returns choose fossil fuel over ESG stocks now?

PRICE GROWTH IN OIL AND GAS DOES NOT MEAN RETURNS ON INVESTMENT

Retail investors should keep some points in mind before adjusting their portfolios. There are financial and political factors that may jeopardise further price growth in oil and gas stocks.