Commentary: Links to Vladimir Putin have not hurt Europe's far-right, even with war next door

TEL AVIV: A key moment in the final French presidential debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen before the recent election was when Macron attacked his challenger on her links to Russia.

“You cannot defend the interests of France,” he said, adding, “When you speak to Russia… you are talking to your banker.” He was referring to a 2014 campaign loan that Le Pen took from a bank seemingly linked to Russia’s leadership.

Le Pen forcefully defended her independence and patriotism, but her link to Vladimir Putin’s Russia was clearly a vulnerability against the backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine. While Le Pen condemned Russia’s actions, she opposed energy sanctions. And there was no way she could hide from her campaign literature, which carried a smiling 2017 photograph of herself with Putin, or her manifesto commitment to end military dependency on the US and form “an alliance with Russia”.

It is not just Le Pen who has taken such a pro-Russian stance. Politicians across the European radical right have shown striking warmth for Putin’s Russia over the years. Will this change due to the war in Ukraine?