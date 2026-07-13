Commentary: Should Western countries embrace air-con like Singapore?

That history matters, but it can mislead when viewed through today’s Northern Hemisphere heatwaves.

There is now a temptation to conclude that every European home should learn from Singapore by buying an air-conditioner. But the topic is a political football for countries such as France, Germany and the UK, where resistance to air-conditioning is stronger because of strict building codes and environmental concerns.

CAN EUROPE ADAPT?

Air-conditioning matters, especially as the world gets hotter. The last Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report assessed that heat extremes will become more frequent and intense with further warming. At 2°C, changes in extreme heat intensity would be at least double those at 1.5°C; at 3°C, they would be quadruple.

The question for temperate cities now is whether their buildings, infrastructure and institutions will adapt before heat becomes a routine public health emergency.

Much of Europe’s housing, schools, hospitals and transport infrastructure was built for cold protection. Insulation saves lives in winter but can trap heat in summer. Stone, asphalt and concrete store heat by day and release it at night through the urban heat island effect.

Rail lines, power systems, roads, care homes and hospitals can fail under temperatures they were not designed to withstand.