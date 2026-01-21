Commentary: Europe is pushing back harder against Trump over Greenland - here’s why

BIRMINGHAM, England: United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on his bid to take over Greenland, warning on Monday (Jan 19) that being snubbed for the Nobel peace prize last year has made him no longer obliged to think “purely of peace”.

Buoyed by what he sees as a successful military operation in Venezuela and the subsequent apprehension of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, the US president seems determined to annex the world’s largest island - a move he has claimed is essential to US national security - no matter the consequences.

And these consequences are now beginning to look more serious than ever.

A meeting of officials from the US, Denmark and Greenland on Jan 14 failed to reach any breakthrough. The following day, European countries deployed small contingents of their armed forces to Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

The public message attached to this was that the Europeans were serious about their commitment to Arctic security – allegedly one of Mr Trump’s key concerns. But combined with combative rhetoric about Danish sovereignty and Greenlandic self-determination, Europe also sent a message to Mr Trump that he has crossed a line that it will no longer ignore.