Commentary: China’s leaders risk a dangerous miscalculation with Evergrande

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: All eyes are fixed on the dark side of China. We have been here before.

Starting with the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s and continuing through the dot-com recession of the early 2000s and the global financial crisis between 2008 and 2009, China was invariably portrayed as the next to fall.

Yet time and again, the Chinese economy defied gloomy predictions with a resilience that took most observers by surprise.

Count me among the few who were not surprised that past alarms turned out to be false. But count me in when it comes to sensing that this time feels different.

IS EVERGRANDE THE PROBLEM?

Contrary to most, however, I do not think Evergrande Group is the problem, or even the catalytic tipping point.

Yes, China’s second-largest property developer is in potentially fatal trouble. And yes, its debt overhang of some US$300 billion poses broader risks to the Chinese financial system, with potential knock-on effects in global markets.

But the magnitude of those ripple effects is likely to be far less than those who loudly proclaim that Evergrande is China’s Lehman Brothers, suggesting that another “Minsky Moment” may well be at hand.