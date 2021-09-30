Commentary: Evergrande woes show China’s overreliance on property market for growth

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: The impending bankruptcy of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, with its US$300 billion in debt, has roiled global investors.

Analysts have focused mainly on whether the Chinese government will succeed in ring-fencing the problem, so that it does not spill over into a broader Western-style financial crisis.

Given the government’s deep pockets, including over US$3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, and its ability to dictate restructuring terms without long court delays, few would bet against such an outcome.

But concentrating only on near-term financial stability misses China’s larger challenge: rebalancing an economy that has depended for far too long on its massive real estate investment sector for jobs and growth.

CHINA PROPERTY MARKET'S OUTSIZED SHARE

The outsized share of real estate and related services in Chinese gross domestic product - a staggering 25 per cent, and only slightly less after adjusting for net exports - is even larger than the property sector’s share of the Spanish and Irish economies at its pre-2008 peak.

Because of its knock-on effects on other sectors, a significant slowdown in China’s real estate sector could easily cut 5 to 10 per cent from cumulative GDP growth over the ensuing few years.