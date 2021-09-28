Commentary: Evergrande woes could spread to Southeast Asia property markets and construction suppliers

SINGAPORE: The liquidity crisis of Evergrande commands global attention because the size of its liabilities not only dwarfs the cash the Chinese property developer has on hand but also amounts to about 2 per cent of China’s GDP.

Concerns over financial stability amid a backdrop of growing debt, rising land prices and brimming sales led Chinese authorities to cool the property market over the past year.

Last August, the Chinese government introduced three financial metrics to improve the financial health of property developers and cool lending to those failing three so-called “red lines”.

Evergrande and a number of other developers did not pass muster for all three, while over 40 many crossed at least one red line.

LOW RISKS TO CHINA’S BANKING SECTOR

Could an Evergrande default pose a systemic risk to the Chinese banking sector? Such a risk is unlikely for several reasons.

First, Evergrande’s borrowings, which amounted to 571.8 billion yuan (US$89 billion) as of end-June, hardly constitutes half a per cent of China’s total yuan loans of 186.7 trillion yuan as of August.

Second, the latest stress test on Chinese banks, conducted by the Peoples’ Bank of China partly to ascertain the fallout of a property loan crisis, indicates that the banking system can not only withstand such a shock but has also strengthened over the past year.

Only three of 30 large and medium banks are expected to fail under a severe stress scenario, down from nine from last year.