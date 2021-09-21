Commentary: Beijing determined to make an example of crisis-hit Evergrande

HONG KONG: When asset bubbles burst, they usually follow a familiar script. Speculators go too far and prices get giddy before financial gravity is restored with a “pop”.

Only then do governments consider intervening to protect the public interest or save a company that is too big to fail.

But the deepening crisis surrounding China’s Evergrande, the most indebted property company in the world, is following a different narrative. It is Beijing’s restrictions on the property sector that lie behind Evergrande’s white-knuckle ride.

HAS BEIJING'S PAIN TRHESHOLD BEEN REACHED?

The anxiety felt by the company, its creditors and stock market investors will not abate until Beijing decides that a certain pain threshold has been reached.

“Investors … are rightfully asking where Beijing’s pain threshold falls, in terms of the slowdown in economic growth that would cause authorities to reverse course and ease controls toward the property industry,” said Logan Wright, a Hong Kong-based director at the Rhodium Group, a consultancy.

“That turning point in policy is still far away,” he added. “Beijing is more likely to wait for signs of financial stress to materialise, rather than acting pre-emptively.”

Evergrande, which has more than US$300 billion in obligations to creditors and 778 projects under way in 223 cities, is taking a pummelling. Its Hong Kong-listed shares fell as much as 18.9 per cent on Monday (Sep 20) to their lowest level in about a decade.