Commentary: Evergrande’s troubles show China is susceptible to capitalism’s ill effects

NEW YORK CITY: For much of this year, commentators have been warning that falling yields suggest the bond market is increasingly irrational, out of touch with a rapid global recovery and misled by heavy central bank buying or the ebbs and flows of the pandemic.

Now, events in China suggest the bond markets are far from clueless or crazy. The world’s most indebted real estate developer, Evergrande, is on the verge of default.

Its troubles are reverberating across China’s property sector and the world, revealing a very rational reason why long-term interest rates would not rise too far: The global economy is heavily indebted and too financially fragile to handle tighter credit conditions. We are caught in a debt trap.

China is stuck in the deep end of this quagmire. In the run-up to the global financial crisis of 2008, debt levels rose dramatically in the United States and many European countries.

CHINA’S DEBT BINGE

Since then, China has led the debt binge: Private debt held by households and corporations has risen by nearly 100 percentage points to 260 per cent of gross domestic product in China, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global increase.