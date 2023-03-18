Commentary: Everything Everywhere All At Once and other Oscars 2023 films show trend towards linguistic realism in Hollywood

BURNABY, Canada: At the 95th Academy Awards, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All At Once took home wins in acting, editing and directing categories, and also won the coveted best picture award.

The quirky and expansive sci-fi action film is famed for its absurdist take on the idea of a multiverse, yet it is still grounded in realness and humanity: In one masterfully choreographed scene, three languages are spoken by three generations of one chaotic immigrant family over dinner.

As a linguist, I am interested in how screenwriters and directors use language in film to do much more than just convey dialogue: Language and subtitles also provide characterisation, establish the tone of a scene and ground fictional stories in reality.

Increasing use of non-English languages and subtitles demonstrates both a trend toward linguistic realism in Hollywood and also broader acceptance of linguistic diversity in a globalised society.

But filmmakers must negotiate the tension between narrative goals and audience engagement. By examining different ideologies held by filmmakers and audiences alike, we can also still sometimes find long-standing associations between foreign language and villainy.

LANGUAGES BREAKING THROUGH

As South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho described in his Golden Globes acceptance speech for 2019’s Parasite, when audiences move past the “one-inch tall barrier of subtitles” a richer world of film awaits.

Telling authentic stories in a modern, globalised and multicultural world means fairly portraying the languages spoken and signed all throughout our society. Hence, at times, the need for subtitles.