Commentary: Scrapped year-end exams – kids rejoice but parents need assurances

SINGAPORE: The text messages came flooding in on Thursday (Oct 7) when the Ministry of Education announced final year exams for Primary 3 and Primary 4 children will be scrapped.

There were many whoops of joy, reports of children’s “dreams coming true” or doing cartwheels. Most parents too were in a celebratory mood. It was as if a big hurdle in the final race was lifted, and everyone could simply run to the finish line.

There was relief because there was no need to worry about the remaining chapters yet to be covered which during home-based learning (HBL) students were expected to self-study. Plus, there was no need to revise a year’s worth of work for the final papers.

In Singapore’s education system, exams are what an engine is to a good car. While exams have been removed for Primary 1 and 2 students, they remain the main mode of assessing understanding from Primary 3 onwards.

They are also a vital tool to differentiate learning ability – students who excel are placed in better classes and the Primary 4 year-end exams also determine if a child takes subjects at normal or foundational levels in Primary 5 and 6.

And then of course, there’s the biggest exam of them all, the Primary School Leaving Exam (PSLE) which remains the fundamental sorting mechanism for students to find their place in the next leg of their journey.

Despite the constant narrative that grades don’t matter or that soft skills and applied learning do, all parents want to ensure their children do well in exams and the thriving tuition industry moves everyone along.

LACK OF EXAM PRACTICE A CONCERN

Still, the revelry is only half the picture. I’m relieved that my Primary 4 child doesn’t need to sit for exams in this on-again, off-again educational climate.

As we have all come to realise, the year and a half of COVID-19 disruptions has meant that for a big chunk of our children’s school time, HBL has been in place.