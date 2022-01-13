Commentary: More people are in pain – from sitting at their desks all day

SINGAPORE: I was shocked when Mr Wong* limped into the consultation room.

Just three months ago, he seemed like a different man – despite pain in his knee he was able to climb the stairs and go on regular morning walks.

Mr Wong, 67, was diagnosed with osteoarthritis of his knee and was referred to us as he was not keen for surgery. He had completed three sessions of physiotherapy.

But after those sessions, he cancelled his previous physiotherapy appointments because the number of COVID-19 cases were rising and he was afraid of contracting the virus.

So he stopped his daily walks, stayed home to keep safe and subsequently put on weight because of increased snacking.

On the same day, Ms Loh*, a working adult, came in to see us for pain in her neck. This pain developed when working from home became the norm in her company. Her persistent pain was down to prolonged poor ergonomics and sitting posture.

Ms Loh worked long hours on her laptop, without frequent breaks and her daily step count fell by more than 70 per cent since she started working from home.