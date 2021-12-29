Commentary: Make exercising correctly, not exercising more, your new year resolution

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 crisis has changed the exercise habits of many Singaporeans.

Work from home has allowed people to exercise more frequently at their own time, while safe distancing rules on indoor sports facilities have encouraged many to pick up new outdoor sports.

According to a January 2021 Ipsos survey on exercise behaviour during COVID-19, about 40 per cent of Singaporeans increased their exercise activities, while 24 per cent exercise less.

However, 30 per cent of Singaporeans reported an average weight gain of 4.8kg.

In my clinic and on daily jogs, I've seen a surge in people trekking, running, and cycling. However, many stopped after one to two months after overdoing it.

Take *Ms Loo, for example, a middle-aged woman who has decided to become more active since the pandemic hit. She started exercising 30 minutes five times a week and alternated her workout with climbing stairs, walking, cycling and jogging.

Unfortunately, after a month, she developed an overuse injury and was diagnosed with patellar tendonitis.

The trouble is Ms Loo progressed too quickly without proper conditioning. People who lead a sedentary lifestyle for more than six months should start with a shorter duration of 10 to 20 minutes (depending on intensity) three times a week.

They should progress slowly with no more than 20 per cent of duration, distance, or frequency weekly.