Commentary: Do we still need expensive buy-it-for-life home items today?

SINGAPORE: Over the past two years, we have been more homebound than ever before. Home upgrading has become an ongoing project for many. According to Think With Google, searches for kitchen appliances rose by 190 per cent in Singapore during the 2020 "circuit breaker" compared to earlier in the year.

Along with the acceleration of e-commerce, cheap no-brand or small-brand home items are also on the rise, fuelling our home transformation – S$40 slow cookers, S$60 mixers and S$80 ergonomic chairs.

That said, the ongoing climate conversation has cast a spotlight on these items’ short lifespans and how their low price point enables our throwaway culture.

Buy-it-for-life or long-lasting branded items emerge in sharp contrast to these cheap dupes as a more sustainable solution. Think Le Creuset pots, Corelle dinnerware, KitchenAid stand mixers, Scanpan knives and Herman Miller office chairs.

These items are made to last. And some even come with stupendous lifetime warranties or extended warranties.

Prices however are equally mind-blowing. A Le Creuset cast iron pot for instance cost upwards of S$500, and that is a discounted price. KitchenAid Mixers may cost close to S$1,000.

This begs the question: Is it really more sustainable for the earth, and for us as consumers, to shell out top dollar for a pot or mixer when there are so many cheaper alternatives?