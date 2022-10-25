Commentary: Don’t throw out all foods just because they’ve expired

SINGAPORE: Have you ever thrown away your favourite snack because it was past its expiry date? What would happen if you ate it just one day after it expired?

Food waste is one of Singapore’s largest waste streams. Half of household food waste can be avoided, with rice, noodles and bread being the most commonly thrown out.

But it’s not always necessary to throw food out after their expiry dates. UK supermarket chain Waitrose, for instance, has scrapped “best before” dates from fresh produce in an effort to slash food waste.

There are ways to discern whether something past expiry is safe to eat, instead of discarding it by default.

"USE BY" VERSUS "BEST BEFORE" DATES

Microorganisms are everywhere on our planet, including our food. Only a very small proportion of the microorganisms in food can make people sick; they are referred to as pathogens.

When pathogens contaminate food through channels like irrigation water or the food processing environment, they tend to be present in low numbers. They typically don’t make any visible changes to the taste, smell or appearance of foods.

Pathogens have a very low infectious dose, meaning once they are there, only a few cells are needed to make you sick. The more pathogens you consume, the sicker you may become.