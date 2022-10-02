Commentary: High-performance EV sales pick up speed – but will they ever be loved as much as petrol cars?

SINGAPORE: After a two-year hiatus, the Formula One (F1) race has kicked off this weekend in Singapore.

While tens of thousands of fans flock to the grandstands, others might be more concerned about the Grand Prix’s environmental impact, with the return of the deafening race cars and opulent parties.

After all, the F1 championship has set itself a 2030 net-zero target, and is developing its own “100 per cent sustainable fuel” from biomass. Race organiser Singapore Grand Prix said more energy-efficient LED lights will be used as track lighting from 2023, and electric or hybrid support vehicles will be adopted where possible.

But will we ever see the day of zero-carbon electric sports cars?

As a motorsport presenter, I get asked if diehard fans can accept the idea of an electric sports car. The answer is yes. Even if not, views will have to evolve in a rapidly changing world.

The real question should be: Will they buy one, drive it and enjoy it?

SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT TRADITIONAL SPORTS CARS

Luxury carmakers are tapping into the momentum gathering behind electric vehicles (EV), with Ferrari and Aston Martin committed to launching fully electric models by 2025.