Commentary: Facebook found Instagram could hurt teens’ mental health, but is it doing enough to address it?

SINGAPORE: Facebook says its mission is to “give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together”.

By espousing such lofty aims, the company sets itself up to be judged harshly when it falls short.

And it has - many times. For years, critics have slammed Facebook for enabling the spread of fake news and hate speech, and for contributing to political polarisation from America to the United Kingdom and Myanmar.

As the global COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Facebook only recently started taking a tougher stance on vaccine misinformation, including long-debunked mistruths.

Now the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported on another casualty of one of the company’s platforms: Teen mental health.

Facebook’s research on Instagram showed, to quote an internal presentation from 2019 that an employee leaked to the WSJ, “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls”.

One slide said: “Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression. This reaction was unprompted and consistent”. Another showed that some teen users attributed feelings of being “not good enough”, “unattractive” - and even suicidal thoughts - to the app.