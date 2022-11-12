Commentary: Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but Meta shareholders can’t dump him

SYDNEY: “I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked on Wednesday (Nov 9).

But does he really? The retrenchment of about 13 per cent of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg’s ambitions for a “metaverse” tank.

The company’s net income in the third quarter of 2022 was US$4.4 billion – less than half the US$9.2 billion it made in the same period in 2021.

That’s due to a 5 per cent decline in total revenue and a 20 per cent increase in costs, as the Facebook creator invested in his idea of “an embodied internet – where, instead of just viewing content, you are in it” and readied for a post-COVID-19 boom that never came.

Since he changed the company’s name to Meta a year ago, its stock price has fallen more than 70 per cent, from US$345 to US$101.

POWERLESS SHAREHOLDERS CAN ONLY SELL

Selling is really all the majority of shareholders can do. They are powerless to exert any real influence on Zuckerberg, the company’s chairman and chief executive.