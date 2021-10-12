Commentary: Shocking risks and little control - the scary things about Facebook’s outage

SINGAPORE: Most of us in Singapore were asleep when Facebook and its other platforms went offline through the night.

For casual users, it was a minor inconvenience, an annoyance, or even a good time to disconnect for a social media detox if taken positively.

But imagine the impact had this been during daytime here.

We know it was a harrowing six hours in time zones where businesses rely on those platforms to transact business, families rely on them for communication and countless others rely on Facebook login to access other services.

Facebook shares plummeted by 5 per cent on that same day. Some US firms have reportedly estimated their sales were impacted by 30 per cent that day.

It was nothing short of an infrastructural collapse. In the dozens of countries where Facebook is the only de facto means to access the Internet, millions of people were suddenly cut off from communications and services.

TECHNOLOGY CAN FAIL VERY FAST

This is not just about Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp but the lessons we need to learn before a bigger outage happens.

After all, the incident most worryingly reveals how fast even the most advanced platforms can fail, despite having thousands of engineers working to get it back up.