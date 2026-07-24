Commentary: Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation needs more transparency for proper closure

SINGAPORE: Whatever your views about the sudden resignation of Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, you have to feel for the man.

It is a huge personal tragedy to lose your job as a minister and sitting Member of Parliament in such a public manner, amid so much speculation about what was done and said in private messages to a woman.

The man was, by many accounts, a decent person performing a creditable job and had recently been promoted to acting minister. It is not hard to imagine what he and his family are going through now.

But the thing is that we cannot say whether he deserved such an outcome because we do not really know what happened.

That is a major problem. When you can’t form a view about it because of a dearth of information, there is no proper closure for the public.

In its place, all sorts of speculation and ill-informed judgment have taken root, many of which might be completely off the mark and unfair to the man or the woman involved.