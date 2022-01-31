Commentary: How do you handle awkward family conversations on why you quit your job?

SINGAPORE: For many of us, the long Chinese New Year period is a time to catch up with relatives, especially those we have not seen for some time.

Among the well wishes and hearty snacks, there is one other aspect of this tradition that is expected and somewhat dreaded: Probing questions from relatives regarding one’s career.

“What are you working as now?” is an easy conversation opener to catch up on someone else’s life. But for others, it instigates comparisons within the family, stemming from an obsession to not just do well, but to do better than others.

With the year of the Great Resignation upon us, you’ll probably want to avoid such awkward conversations altogether, especially if you’ve just made a significant career switch.

I have had my fair share of conservations regarding career decisions since becoming a freelance documentary filmmaker in 2013.

It was an unconventional path, since neither my polytechnic nor university education had any obvious connections to this role. And I did not show a flair for the craft in my younger days that might hint at such a move.

So it is understandable why my explanations of the “what” and “why” of my career path were met with reactions that were part curious, part perplexed and part doubtful from family members. But conversations like these offered an opportunity to hone my thinking over why is it that I do what I do.