Commentary: Silent spouse abuse – how coercive control is at the heart of family violence

SINGAPORE: When Annie* offers an opinion, her husband mocks her: “Wow, you are so smart now, is it?”

He often talks loudly, but if she begins to raise her voice, he gets upset. He discouraged her from looking for work. When she did find a job, he turned up at her workplace and shouted at her. He has had multiple affairs, but he accuses her of cheating on him.

This has been going on for some three decades.

If Maria* has to work late, or if she goes out with her friends, she has to watch the clock closely. She must get home by 11pm - because that’s when her husband will bolt the front door from the inside.

She and their children do not always have Wi-Fi access at home. He decides when it is switched on and off.

He also controls their use of the air-conditioner and other devices in the flat. He sometimes gets violent, so they quietly make do without the aircon or the Wi-Fi.

Tien* is a migrant spouse. Soon after she married her Singapore husband, he stopped talking to her other than to give curt instructions. When her parents sent her money, he confiscated it and gave it to his parents.

She has a job, but he insists that she give all her wages to him. The allowance he gives her is barely enough for their meals. When she was ill, he would not let her see a doctor and told her if she needed medical treatment, she should get it in her home country.