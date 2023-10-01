Commentary: Family vlogs can entertain, empower and exploit

CONTENT THAT SHOWCASES PRIVATE FAMILY LIFE

Vlogs are videos, usually published through social media, that share the creator’s personal thoughts and experiences. Family vlogs like Franke’s are a popular form of this medium, where parents take viewers into their homes.

The content might involve taking viewers along on the family’s daily routine. Family vlogging channels upload videos sharing significant milestones, morning routines and preparing for school.

Many might feel uneasy about content creation that showcases private family life. However, at the same time, vlogs might offer families agency and alternative means of making ends meet at a time of stagnant wages and soaring living costs.

Thinking about vlogging as a kind of social reproduction allows us to think through the double-edged sword of content creation. Social reproduction refers to the labour of lifemaking: The day-to-day work of care, education and sustenance. Feminist theorists use this term to think about the ways in which caring labour supports and shapes our social, political and economic world.

Social reproduction is “the fleshy, messy and indeterminate stuff of everyday life”. It involves the responsibilities and relationships involved in maintaining daily life.

A RESPONSE TO THE PRESSURES OF PARENTING

Family vlogging did not develop in a vacuum. Instead, the trend towards “mumpreneurs” emerged from within a care crisis. Parents - and mothers in particular - are facing significant pressures when it comes to caring for children and the household.

There has been a rise in gender equity in the workforce, however there is still huge inequity when it comes to work in the home. Women are working unprecedented (paid and unpaid) hours, and are often being told they are failing at both.

As a response to these pressures, mothers developed their own online communities to express the highs and lows of parenting. These communities began as “mommy blogs”, but have increasingly moved to vlog format over the years.

Family vlogs can offer intimate counter-narratives to the expectations of parenthood. Mothers can share the anxieties and pressures they face and offer support to one another.