Commentary: Put the 'fast' back into fast food

SINGAPORE: When diners go to a fast-food restaurant, they typically expect a speedy meal.

Last month, however, a student in Singapore reportedly waited for about one-and-a-half hours for her lunch at a McDonald’s outlet at Khatib, sparking an apology from the fast-food chain and a debate online about how fast food has seemingly become slower amid the speeding up of self-service technologies.

Fast-food chains used to operate on this format: Convenient location, large ingress, multiple counters, and counter service. They had a limited menu, a couple of bestsellers and the occasional seasonal item. There was even a one-minute hourglass serving rule at one point. The aim: Keep it simple so that things move fast; eat and go within 30 minutes.

Technology emerged and service counters were replaced with self-ordering digital kiosks and cashless payment capabilities. Status boards were erected to provide information on orders, from preparation to ready-for-collection. With ordering being automated and handled by customers, workers could focus their attention on food preparation and order collection. The aim: Keep it efficient so that things move even faster; eat and go in less than 30 minutes.