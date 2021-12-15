Commentary: Angsty and irritable? It could be your poor diet

CALGARY, Canada: Emotional, non-rational, even explosive remarks in public discourse have escalated in recent years. Politicians endure insults during legislative discussions; scientists receive emails and tweets containing verbal abuse and threats.

What's going on? This escalation in angry rhetoric is sometimes attributed to social media. But are there other influences altering communication styles?

As researchers in the field of nutrition and mental health, and authors of The Better Brain, we recognise that many in our society experience brain hunger, impairing their cognitive function and emotion regulation.

ULTRA-PROCESSED PRODUCTS

Obviously, we are not deficient in macronutrients: North Americans tend to get sufficient protein, fats (though usually not the best fats) and carbohydrates (usually not the good complex carbs).

But we are being cheated of micronutrients (minerals and vitamins), particularly in those whose food choices are dominated by ultra-processed products.

Ultra-processed products include things like soft drinks, packaged snacks, sweetened breakfast cereal and chicken nuggets.

They generally contain only trivial amounts of a few micronutrients unless they are fortified, but even then, only a few at higher amounts.