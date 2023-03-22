Commentary: Worst bank turmoil since 2008 complicates upcoming US Fed interest rate decision

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia: The United States Federal Reserve faces a pivotal decision on Wednesday (Mar 22): Whether to continue its aggressive fight against inflation or put it on hold.

Making another big interest rate hike would risk exacerbating the global banking turmoil sparked by Silicon Valley Bank’s failure on Mar 10. Raising rates too little, or not at all as some are calling for, could not only lead to a resurgence in inflation, but it could cause investors to worry that the Fed believes the situation is even worse than they thought - resulting in more panic.

What’s a central banker to do?

INFLATION STILL SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN TARGET

When the Fed starts hiking rates, it typically keeps at it until something breaks.

The US central bank began its rate-hiking campaign early last year as inflation began to surge. After initially mistakenly calling inflation “transitory,” the Fed kicked into high gear and raised rates eight times from just 0.25 per cent in early 2022 to 4.75 per cent in February 2023.

This is the fastest pace of rate increases since the early 1980s - and the Fed is not done yet.

Consumer prices were up 6 per cent in February from a year earlier. While that’s down from a peak annual rate of 9 per cent in June 2022, it’s still significantly above the Fed’s 2 per cent inflation target.

But then something broke. Seemingly out of nowhere, Silicon Valley Bank, followed by Signature Bank, collapsed virtually overnight. They had more than US$300 billion in assets between them and became the second- and third-largest banks to fail in US history.