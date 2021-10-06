Commentary: Bad investment advice on Reddit? This is why we need financial advisers

SINGAPORE: We’ve all been there before. An old friend reaches out for a quick coffee chat.

About 10 minutes into the conversation, you discover he or she is now a financial adviser, and the catch-up was really for pushing a product.

This sort of approach may have worked once but it won’t fly with a savvier, younger generation.

Equipped with a device and Internet connection, investors can now take financial control into their own hands. Robo advisers like Syfe and StashAway use algorithms to manage portfolios based on users’ goals and risk appetites, taking all the guesswork and grunt work out of investment.

Other platforms such as Endowus or MoneyOwl provide access to funds not typically available to retail investors, such as those managed by BlackRock, Dimensional and PIMCO. Moreover, only a low minimum investment amount is needed to get started.

Affordable products with no lock-in periods are du jour, from monthly insurance subscriptions available on TRIBE by Income, to investing sums as low as S$1 whenever you ride or order food with Grab through its AutoInvest plan.

Traditionally, the only wealth management clients could get was through their banking officer. But with an abundance of options online, do young investors need financial advisers?

THE DANGERS OF DIY INVESTING

As digital natives, young investors are more open to online investing platforms.

According to a survey conducted by United States-based Vanguard Digital Advisor, millennials in their late 20s to early 30s are twice as likely as baby boomers, ages 56 to 64, to consider using a robo adviser.

The rise of “finance influencers” on Instagram and even TikTok shows growing demand for advice online. Reddit forums are a popular source of crowdsourced information.