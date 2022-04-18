Commentary: Finland and Sweden joining NATO is a greater security dilemma than solution

LOUGHBOROUGH, England: The Kremlin has issued an ominous warning to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) about the consequences for the Baltic if it allows Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, as has been widely reported.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said: ”There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic – the balance must be restored. Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to”.

Sweden and Finland have both recently indicated their interest in joining NATO as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, said her country, which shares a 1,340km border with Russia, would decide whether to join in “weeks not months”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is resetting the security environment in Europe. Both Sweden and Finland remained non-aligned during the near half-century of the Cold War. But within the space of less than a month, their radical policy shifts on security issues reflect similar changes across Europe – including the massive increase in defence spending proposed by Germany. This pivot to the West by the two neutral powers, along with the renewed appetite in Germany to cast aside its traditional military caution, signals a new era.

JOINING NATO CARRIES RISKS FOR FINLAND AND SWEDEN

But the move to join NATO carries risks for both states, which have maintained a delicate balance of sitting with the West while not antagonising their powerful neighbour. Indeed, the two Scandinavian countries joining NATO provides more of a security dilemma than it does a security solution.

The idea of a “security dilemma” was identified by American Cold War scholar John Herz in 1951. When weaker states seek to increase their power to balance a stronger state, as the Scandinavians are planning to by joining NATO, the stronger state (Russia in this case) will likely consider this a threat and then respond accordingly.