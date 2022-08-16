Commentary: Does the desire to retire early show millennials have given up on careers?

SINGAPORE: The average retirement age in Singapore is 62. But today, it’s increasingly common to hear of millennials who want to retire by their 40s, even before they hit 35.

In the past, people patiently worked and saved towards their destination of financial independence: Retirement in their silver age.

Now, many are sprinting towards early retirement, attracted by the prospect of living life on their terms as early as possible. To do so, millennials are subscribing to the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement.

Adherents of FIRE aim to save 70 per cent or more of their full-time income. The holy grail is to save 25 times of one’s annual expenses and make 4 per cent annual withdrawals for living expenditures.

The FIRE lifestyle is thus characterised by meticulous planning, extreme frugality and common sense investing. In its most extreme form, people minimise expenses by forsaking all frills in life, like dining out with friends or nibbling artisanal pastries.

More moderate FIRE practitioners, on the other hand, strive to accumulate sufficient savings to sustain their lifestyles without having to work a 9 to 6 job.

The pursuit of FIRE marks a paradigm shift from traditional views of work and money. Indeed, the TODAY Youth Survey 2021 found that among respondents aged between 18 and 35, 59 per cent felt having enough funds to retire early is a top indicator of material success – in contrast to more ostensible symbols of wealth like private homes (38 per cent) or cars (34 per cent).