Commentary: We're buying more fitness trackers but exercising less

BOISE, Idaho: Worldwide sales of fitness trackers increased from US$14 billion in 2017 to over US$36 billion in 2020. The skyrocketing success of these gadgets suggests that more people than ever see some value in keeping tabs on the number of steps they take, flights of stairs they climb, the time they spend sitting and the calories they burn.

The manufacturers of these devices certainly want consumers to believe that tracking fitness or health-related behaviours will spur them to increase their activity levels and make them healthier.

Our analysis of research published over the past 25 years suggests otherwise.

To learn whether and how physical activity has changed in the years since fitness trackers became popular, we analysed more than two decades of research from several industrialised nations – all conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our systematic review of data from eight developed nations around the world shows that despite the surge in sales of fitness trackers, physical activity declined from 1995 to 2017. What’s more, we discovered that this was not an isolated effect in one or two countries, but a widespread trend.

SHARP DECLINES IN PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES

To conduct the study, we first searched for published research that tracked physical activity such as walking, household activities or playing sports throughout the day. We wanted studies that obtained two “snapshots” of daily activity from a population, with the measurements separated by at least one year.

We found 16 studies from eight different countries that met these criteria: Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Japan, Norway, Sweden and the United States. The studies were conducted between 1995 and 2017.