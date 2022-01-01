Commentary: Does paying with 5-cent coins make sense anymore?

SINGAPORE: If you had a single 5-cent coin in your wallet, how long do you think it will take before it leaves your possession?

For me, it took about four months, which is not surprising considering my steady transition toward cashless payments since the pandemic started.

I hardly pay with cash and if I do, usually around my neighbourhood - almost nothing ends in a 5-cent denomination.

In one particularly memorable instance this year, I received eight 5-cent coins in change after buying a snack. I was shocked and wondered why the shopkeeper didn’t dispense the more convenient denominations of 10- and 20-cents. Still, it was legal tender and there was no reason to raise a fuss.

So, I did the next best thing I could think of. I headed over to my regular coffee shop, bought my usual cup of teh c kosong, and offloaded the coins to the cashier who accepted it with the same look I gave when I first received the coins – surprise followed by reluctant acceptance.

FRUSTRATING TO HOLD ONTO 5-CENT COINS

Others were not so lucky. Earlier in December, a man was rejected for using 5-cent coins at a coffee shop because they had a policy of not accepting more than five 5-cent coins in one transaction. This led to a dispute. He spat on two people who worked at the coffee shop and was fined by authorities subsequently.

While there is nothing that can justify the man’s action, the frustration that both he and the cashier felt over the use of 5-cent coins is common amongst many.

Now, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has clarified in response to queries by CNA in December that businesses have the discretion to decide how they wish to receive payments but must provide a written notice of this before people make purchases.

Otherwise, members of the public can file a complaint with MAS giving them the name and location of the shop, the date and time of visit and how many pieces of 5-cent coins were used.