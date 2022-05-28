Commentary: Five tips to read the news without getting overwhelmed by doomscrolling

DUBLIN: Doomscrolling, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the tendency to continue to surf or scroll through bad news, even though that news is saddening, disheartening or depressing”. For many, it’s a habit born of the pandemic – and one that is likely to stay.

Some health experts recommend limiting access to social media to reduce the negative effects of doomscrolling, and popular magazines highlight the risks of social media addiction. According to the BBC, the barrage of negative coverage of doomscrolling has led to some people ditching their smartphones altogether.

Although research showing the negative effects of doomscrolling is convincing and the recommendations are clear, few of us seem to be following this well-intentioned advice. There are a few reasons for this.

First, blocking out the news during times of crisis may not be such a good idea. Second, many of us don’t respond well to being told what we can and cannot do. Finally, being asked not to do something can make matters worse. It can push us into a negative frame of mind and make us less likely to change our behaviour.

Rather than quitting doomscrolling, what if we simply got better at managing it?

It is helpful to start by acknowledging that seeking news and information during times of crisis is perfectly normal. In fact, this response is hard-wired in us humans.

Staying alert to danger is part of our survival mechanism. Gathering information and being prepared to face threats have been key to our survival for millennia.