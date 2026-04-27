Commentary: Working from home isn’t the flexibility that Singapore families need from employers

SINGAPORE: After Singapore’s total fertility rate fell to yet another historic low, policymakers have called for a “marriage and parenthood reset”. Part of this reset focuses on how workplaces can evolve to better align work and family.

This focus on workplaces is well placed. Beyond direct family support, a truly family-friendly society also depends on everyday norms at work – whether supervisors support caregiving needs, whether flexible work arrangements are treated as legitimate and whether employees trust they can tap on these arrangements without being quietly sidelined.

Flexible work is now more common. Around seven in 10 firms offered flexible work arrangements in 2024, up from one in two before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Manpower Ministry.

But there is one misconception that needs to be cleared up.