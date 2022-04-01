Commentary: Are flexible work arrangements only possible in large organisations in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: One striking statistic quoted in the recent White Paper on Women’s Development is the sharp drop in women’s Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) from their mid-20s onwards. Men start leaving the workforce only in their 50s.

Married women leave earlier than single women, driving down their income levels and retirement savings.

Against this backdrop, a key proposal in the White Paper is to entrench Flexible Work Arrangements (FWAs) as a “pervasive and sustainable workplace norm” with a new set of tripartite guidelines by 2024.

This will require employers to consider employees’ FWA requests fairly, even if they have the prerogative to accept or reject requests based on business needs.

Currently, there is no legislative right for an employee to request FWAs, nor are current Tripartite Standards on FWAs mandatory. The imminent guidelines are a signal of widespread differences in how companies approach this.

Certainly, the biggest difference is the size of the company - a large organisation with more resources and scope can absorb the costs and challenges of FWAs.

But what about the many smaller companies that might dismiss it as undoable or find it too daunting to implement even if they wanted to? What might it take to normalise FWAs despite the challenges?