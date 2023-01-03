Commentary: Does flexible work help women or set them back?

SINGAPORE: Flexible work arrangements have been on a steady rise in Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees want it, demand it even, and companies know they have to offer it if they want to retain their workers in this tight labour market.

The way employees view work has drastically changed over the past three years, with more seeking greater workplace flexibility and benefits that enable them to balance work and life.

In October 2022, UOB announced that it would offer 200 flexi jobs for women with caregiving duties, with the jobs “specially catered” to their needs.

This comes after the Ministry of Manpower strongly encouraged companies to be more open with regards to schedules and work locations.

In 2024, Singapore will roll out a set of tripartite guidelines on flexible work arrangements. Under the guidelines, employers are strongly encouraged to promote flexible work arrangements as a permanent feature of the workplace.

Some of the conversations on flexi-work arrangements have centred around how these schemes will enable more women, especially those with caregiving responsibilities, to work.

Despite the outpouring of positive remarks for flexi-work and commendable efforts from organisations such as UOB, however, some have raised concerns over the potential disadvantages that such flexibility may create, and the impact on job prospects and gender stereotypes.