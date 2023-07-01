Commentary: Airlines may be reaching limit of passenger tolerance for high fares

LONDON: Last week, the Paris Air Show recorded the highest level of firm aircraft orders in 15 years. Yes, the majority of those came from two Indian airlines with deliveries planned over the course of the next decade.

But the bullish sentiment that drove those orders seems to be shared across the globe as passengers shrug off soaring airfares, record inflation and concern over potential recession to book their holidays.

After a dire three years, airline executives are revelling in bumper bookings and in the flying public’s apparent tolerance for ever higher fares. But for how much longer? Not much, would be my guess.

According to data cited by the Airports Council International Europe, global airfares in May were about 36 per cent higher than in 2019. Hopper, the US travel app, estimates that fares from the United States to Europe are up 23 per cent in 2019. Virgin Atlantic says North Atlantic fares on its routes are up 35 per cent over the same period.

And still, passengers are flying. The International Air Transport Association forecasts that passenger traffic will just pip 2019 levels next year, despite the headwinds of higher fares, inflation and economic uncertainty.

MORE THAN JUST “REVENGE TRAVEL”

According to Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines, this is more than so-called revenge travel after years of COVID-19 restrictions. “We’re in a multi-year recovery from the pandemic that’s going to be well above anything anyone expects,” he quipped in April.