Commentary: Flydubai incident puts cockpit security under scrutiny

CAIRNS, Australia: Just after 7am on Sep 30 (local time), Flydubai flight FZ1073 left Dubai International Airport, bound for Tel Aviv, Israel. About 170 passengers were on board, the majority of whom were reportedly Israeli nationals.

More than two hours into the flight, the plane suddenly plunged more than 4,000m in about a minute. A few minutes later, it broadcast a general emergency “squawk” code, followed shortly afterwards by another code indicating “unlawful interference” or hijacking.

Details are now emerging of what is alleged to be an extraordinary incident in the cockpit. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some passenger accounts, one of the plane’s pilots stabbed the other, and then attempted to crash the aircraft.

It was reportedly only through the actions of the injured pilot and intervention of some passengers on the plane – including a reserve Flydubai flight crew – that the aircraft was stabilised and a tragedy averted. The plane made an emergency landing at Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, has since described it as an “attempted jihadist terror attack”. But there is still lots we don’t know. Flydubai itself has confirmed an “altercation”, but urged people not to speculate. A thorough investigation is already underway.

For the aviation industry, it has raised some uncomfortable questions. Are the security screening measures currently in place for commercial pilots sufficient? How can we protect passengers if a threat comes from within the flight crew they’re supposed to trust?