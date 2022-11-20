Commentary: A slice of bread could kill my child

LIVING WITH FOOD ALLERGIES

We now carry an emergency bag everywhere we go. The bag contains antihistamines and an epinephrine autoinjector (commonly known as EpiPen) that costs S$160 each, with a shelf life of one year.

In case of another anaphylaxis episode, we would stab our child with the EpiPen to counter the allergic reactions before emergency medical services arrive. Now imagine a family with financial constraints, having to buy EpiPens every year while hoping to never have to use them on their kids.

Living with severe food allergies is an isolating experience. Can you think of any social event without food? I can’t.

My six-year-old came home from school feeling sad the other day because there was a birthday party in school. She described in detail the treats at the party: A chocolate birthday cake, frosted cupcakes and mini custard tarts on the side.

But she couldn’t indulge in any of those because of her allergies. After singing the birthday song and taking photos with the birthday child, she sat down to eat the fruit snack that she had packed for school.

At family gatherings, we bring our own food and utensils for the children. Throughout the event, we have to watch them closely so we can intercept and politely decline foods offered to them and explain their allergies.

On several occasions, I have caught my toddler picking pieces of food off tables or floors and have dramatically dug food out of her mouth, scaring the wits out of her and everybody watching.

Sometimes, if an entire gathering is centered around food, like a barbecue for example, we choose not to attend because what’s the point of going to a barbecue just to sit far away from the pit and eat a pack of home-cooked food?