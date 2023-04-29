Commentary: Yes, we’re already paying service charge, GST and delivery fees, but it’s still nice to tip

SINGAPORE: Imagine you’re in downtown Toronto, September 1994. The sun is shining and the chilly air crisp on your cheeks. You exhale to see your breath in fog. It is the cusp of winter.

You step into a diner for a chocolate milkshake. The cheerful waitress ushers you to your booth seat and presents you with a menu. You order their C$4 (US$3) chocolate milkshake. It’s the best milkshake you’ve ever had.

When the bill arrives, there is an additional 7 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST) and an 8 per cent Provincial Sales Tax (PST). Also expected is a 15 per cent tip. You give the waitress C$5.20. This is becoming second nature. This is me in 1994.

In Singapore, GST was first implemented in April 1994 at 3 per cent. Today, it is 8 per cent across the board.

Service charge is set in most dine-in eateries at 10 per cent, not by law but as an industry practice. Tipping is voluntary.

Should that change? Would it not be better for eateries to do away with the 10 per cent service charge and encourage diners to tip servers directly to show their appreciation for the service provided?

In time, with clear communication and encouragement by business owners, would it not be possible for tipping to become a cultural norm in Singapore?

You may respond, Singaporeans are struggling already with inflation, GST and service charge. To add another 10 percentage points is too much. I agree.