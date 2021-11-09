Commentary: Does rise in food delivery roles suggest something's wrong with full-time employment?

SINGAPORE: Over the past few years, the food delivery and ride-hailing portions of the gig economy has exploded.

In a short period, Deliveroo, foodpanda and Uber got big enough to get listed on stock exchanges.

Lockdowns, a fear of taking public transport or heading to crowded supermarkets, as well as rules disallowing big groups from eating out together, mean a greater demand for doorstep delivery and private-hire services.

In 2020, Singapore’s proportion of own-account workers — self-employed workers who are not employers — among working residents was at a decade-high of 9.7 per cent.

CHOICE OF THE GIG WORKERS

Some may feel that the rise of such roles threatens the stability of the traditional economy. But it’s a misconception the gig economy robs the old world of workers.

The traditional economy workers have invested enormous resources like time and money in obtaining these skills and they would want to be compensated for them.

Although COVID-19 may have upended assumptions about work and life, driving and deliveries, dependent on effort, orders and changing conditions, seem hardly suited to workers in full-time roles who want more stability and structure in their jobs.