Commentary: Singapore’s festive indulgence creates enormous food waste

SINGAPORE: ‘Tis the season of feasting.

And although eco-friendly food habits, like eating less meat and avoiding food waste, have become more mainstream in recent years, we must ask ourselves the uncomfortable question as we attend holiday gatherings and stock up our kitchens: Do our efforts to reduce food waste go out of the window during the holidays?

Statistics from the United Kingdom show that a disproportionate proportion of food waste is generated during the Christmas season, with household food waste levels rising 30 per cent.

In Australia, a Melbourne University study found that food waste rises in December and January as people eat out, with 40 per cent of food purchased as festive season stock ending up in the bin.

In the United States, household waste increases by 25 per cent during the period between Thanksgiving and the new year.

As for Singapore, the nation generated 665,000 tonnes of food waste last year, equivalent to the weight of about 46,000 double-decker buses — even as a National Environment Agency (NEA) survey in 2019 found that more consumers are adopting environmentally conscious food habits such as having no leftovers on their plates when eating out.