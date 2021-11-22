Commentary: Why food shouldn't be left to pile up in fridges and go to waste

ABERYSTWYTH, Wales: When people think about ways to help the environment, encourage biodiversity and decrease greenhouse gases, they don’t usually think about the impact of food waste.

And yet food waste is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Producing food for a growing global population is a complex challenge with a lot of negative environmental consequences, so food waste creates unnecessary strain on our fragile environment.

I was part of a recent research project with the UK Global Food Security programme, which explores ways to cut food waste.

Our key findings and suggestions address waste throughout the food system – that includes all the processes, people and infrastructure involved in getting food from farm to fork.

We found that cutting food waste needs cooperative action from all of us – businesses, policymakers and individuals. The most commonly wasted foods are fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and baked goods, and leftovers.

Products with short shelf lives, such as meat and dairy, are also prone to be wasted.

Domestic food waste declined in the UK dramatically during the early pandemic lockdowns, with 30 per cent using up more leftovers, but waste levels are increasing again as people go out more and have less time to cook.