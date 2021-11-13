Commentary: Manchester United should quit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but they can’t seem to

SEOUL: “Humiliating” was the most common description of Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by bitter rivals Liverpool two weeks ago.

And on home soil at Old Trafford no less.

In May, Manchester United finished their English Premier League season in second place. Summer saw three major transfers: French World Cup winner Raphael Varane, England’s rising star Jadon Sancho, and more significantly, the return of golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo, hailed as a “masterstroke” for the club.

At £126 million for these three on transfer fees alone - a price tag most clubs can only dream of - and the pieces falling into place, fans were ecstatic at the possibility the title could be theirs this season.

The 20-time champions have not won since 2013 when emblematic manager Alex Ferguson stepped down after dominating for two decades.

But it has only gone downhill. United have taken home just four of 18 points available in the last six games. In their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday (Nov 6), the Red Devils never looked close to scoring, touching the ball in the opposition penalty area only four times, the lowest since this statistic was collected in 2008.

United are slipping out of the title race before the Christmas decorations go up and people are pointing fingers at manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.