Commentary: Football’s VAR is a lesson in flawed technology

The evidence showed that VAR did indeed increase the accuracy of decision making. On average, a referee makes 137 observable decisions during an international football match, most of which are now reviewed in near real time.

At the World Cup in Russia, the international football association FIFA found that of the 455 incidents checked by VAR across the tournament, referees made the correct final calls in 99.4 per cent of cases, compared with 95.6 per cent without its use.

One consequence was that referees spotted more infringements, awarding 29 penalties (including nine as a result of VAR checks) compared with 13 at the previous World Cup in Brazil. But the use of VAR also prolonged the length of matches: The average time for reviewing an incident was 82 seconds.

Since then, VAR has been adopted by many football leagues around the world. But critics still argue that it has added more confusion than clarity. Few resist objective factual checks as to whether a football crosses the goal line or a player is offside, for example.

But there is more controversy over subjective decisions, such as awarding a penalty or a red card when the on-field referee is asked to review their original decision. Holding decisions to a higher standard means they can cause even more outrage when fans believe they are wrong.

LESSONS TO BE DRAWN FROM USING VAR

There are perhaps two lessons to be drawn from the use of VAR, applicable to the adoption of many other decision-making systems.