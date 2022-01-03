Commentary: The race for a new owner for Formula 1 is heating up

BOURNEMOUTH, England: The Formula One duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen was resolved in sensational – and controversial – style on the final lap of the last race of 2021.

The Dutch driver snatched victory and the world title from his British rival at the end of what was widely considered one of the best seasons in the sport’s history.

It seems clear from the close finish that Formula One is in rude health on the track. It is also attracting large viewing figures – which could in turn attract fresh financial interest in owning the sport.

Currently at the wheel is the US media giant Liberty Media, which also has interests in baseball, broadcasting, film production and sport management.

It bought Formula One for US$4.6 billion (£3.4 billion) in 2017 from the previous owners, CVC Capital Partners.

But just two years later, in 2019, there were rumours that Liberty was already considering selling up.

The rumours, denied by Liberty, came amid concerns about falling fan numbers and the challenge of increasing the appeal of Formula One to a younger audience.

But things have changed – very fast.